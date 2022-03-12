$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $936.93 million to $1.19 billion. EPAM Systems posted sales of $780.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.20.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $11.38 on Monday, hitting $200.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,291. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $427.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,651,000 after acquiring an additional 163,752 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.