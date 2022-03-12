$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Maximus posted sales of $959.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE MMS traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $73.02. 319,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,131. Maximus has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

