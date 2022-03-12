$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Science Applications International.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.73. 364,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 445.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

