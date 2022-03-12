-$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) will announce ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.63) and the highest is ($1.02). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover I-Mab.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.66.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 303.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in I-Mab by 32.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

