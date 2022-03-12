-$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) will announce ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.69) and the highest is ($1.00). Delta Air Lines reported earnings of ($3.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

