$1.35 EPS Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.22. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $15.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $18.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,901,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DECK stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.41. 566,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,362. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $231.88 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.87.
About Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.
