$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) to report $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. 525,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. Silgan has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 334.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 444,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,425,000 after purchasing an additional 221,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

