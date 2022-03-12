10,869 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.03) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Shares of SNN opened at $30.84 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.