1,139 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,300,000 after acquiring an additional 405,213 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21,993.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 267,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,385,000 after purchasing an additional 266,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3,790.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after purchasing an additional 98,391 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 210.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $180.80 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $201.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.73 and a 200 day moving average of $186.24.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.