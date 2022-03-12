1,204 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.07 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

