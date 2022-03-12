14,000 Shares in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures during the third quarter worth about $85,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vinco Ventures by 124.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures during the third quarter worth about $168,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

In other Vinco Ventures news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIG opened at $2.14 on Friday. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

About Vinco Ventures (Get Rating)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full-service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners, and designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.