$169.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $169.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.80 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $163.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $696.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.11 million to $696.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $756.12 million, with estimates ranging from $753.84 million to $758.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $28,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 721,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,426,000 after buying an additional 82,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 73,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 68,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,755,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

BOH traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $83.86. 328,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

About Bank of Hawaii (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

