$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $13.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

In other Textron news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. Textron has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

