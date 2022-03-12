20,588 Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SPNT opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.