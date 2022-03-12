23,003 Shares in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $1,820,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRAY opened at $9.86 on Friday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is based in United States.

