2,450 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.59.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

