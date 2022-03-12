2,533 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $128.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.53. The company has a market cap of $380.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.