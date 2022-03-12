26,058 Shares in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 146,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $7.07 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.41 million, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 2.61.

PRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

