290,865 Shares in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 290,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $3,223,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,553 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,356,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,720,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $13.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

