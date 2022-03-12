3,005 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Bought by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,137. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.66. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

