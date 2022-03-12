$313.54 Million in Sales Expected for Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to report $313.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.80 million and the lowest is $297.65 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

UP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

NYSE:UP opened at $3.11 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

