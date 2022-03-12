3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DDDX traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.09. 86,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,108. 3DX Industries has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

