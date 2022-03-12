3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DDDX traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.09. 86,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,108. 3DX Industries has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
