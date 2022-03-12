$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $18.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 billion to $18.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.40 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Stryker by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Stryker by 369.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stryker by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after acquiring an additional 410,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.77. 1,261,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.85. Stryker has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.