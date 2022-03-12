4,001 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,001 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,608 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,294,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,756,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after acquiring an additional 684,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

