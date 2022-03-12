45,000 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in LivePerson by 101,011.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in LivePerson by 28.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after buying an additional 95,835 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 11.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other news, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $42,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $76,369.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LPSN stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPSN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.