4,576 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $259.54 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.