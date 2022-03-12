$48.30 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) to post sales of $48.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.10 million and the lowest is $29.50 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $40.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $181.75 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTNR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

VTNR stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.24. 4,948,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,378. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.78 million, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

