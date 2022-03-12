4,883 Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Visteon by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Visteon by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Visteon by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $136.58.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.