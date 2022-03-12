50,000 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 10.0% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 15.0% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUN opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

