$51.07 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will post $51.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.70 million and the highest is $51.50 million. Tattooed Chef posted sales of $39.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $213.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.67 million to $213.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $282.99 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $296.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTCF shares. Cowen started coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $931.32 million, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.23. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

