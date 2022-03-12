$65.45 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) to report sales of $65.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $54.90 million. Amyris posted sales of $176.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $375.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.70 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $551.66 million, with estimates ranging from $457.43 million to $682.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. Amyris has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amyris by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

