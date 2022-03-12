6,766 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

GLW stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.