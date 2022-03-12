70,200 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 70,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Twitter by 1,153.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after buying an additional 2,202,800 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth $57,893,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Twitter by 312.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,945,000 after buying an additional 702,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth $844,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

