71,058 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after buying an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $353,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 43,920,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,218,289. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $325.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

