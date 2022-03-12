7,108 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,773,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,353,061. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

