855 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $158.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.57. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.23.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

