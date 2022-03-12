$86.29 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $86.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.40 million and the lowest is $85.10 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $93.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $356.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $359.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $385.20 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $391.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $58.56 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,436,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

