AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLVLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of VLVLY opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.