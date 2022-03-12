AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLVLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. Equities research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

