AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,199 shares of company stock valued at $38,010,875. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.06. 5,171,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,167,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.80. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

