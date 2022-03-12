Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) will report sales of $51.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported sales of $30.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $207.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $207.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $230.65 million, with estimates ranging from $228.80 million to $232.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Absolute Software.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABST. TheStreet lowered Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Absolute Software stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.93. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -92.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

