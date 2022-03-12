Accel Wealth Management Acquires 121 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $277.87 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $269.31 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.92 and a 200 day moving average of $322.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

