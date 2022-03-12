Accel Wealth Management Buys 709 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 252.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $316.79 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.76 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.56 and its 200 day moving average is $362.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

