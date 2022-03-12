Accel Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
