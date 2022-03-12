Accel Wealth Management Has $150,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,613,000 after buying an additional 984,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,882,000 after purchasing an additional 507,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,660,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after purchasing an additional 92,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

