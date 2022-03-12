Accel Wealth Management Has $345,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $120.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day moving average is $130.94. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $119.79 and a 1 year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

