Accel Wealth Management Increases Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 26,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $80.18 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.05.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

