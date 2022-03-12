Accel Wealth Management Makes New $130,000 Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cerner by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,591,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,582,000 after acquiring an additional 588,796 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cerner by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

