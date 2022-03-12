AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ ACRX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,175. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 95,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

