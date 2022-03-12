Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. Acer Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.30).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACER. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACER stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 26,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,804. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

