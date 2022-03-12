Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. Acer Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acer Therapeutics.
Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.30).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACER stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 26,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,804. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.13.
About Acer Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)
