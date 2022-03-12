ACG Wealth Has $1.99 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ACG Wealth raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,678,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.32 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

